A national domestic violence intervention organisation is coming to the Hunter as part of a tour ahead of the state election.
No to Violence is calling for more investment in an "under-funded perpetrator intervention sector" in NSW.
The group promotes men's behaviour change programs, which aim to help men recognise their violent behaviour and take steps to stop.
The tour has visited six locations before ending at Charlestown Library on March 10, where findings will be presented to Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence Jodie Harrison.
"We'll have gathered a lot of information from people who are members of our organisation, but also other people in communities who are interested in the subject of men's use of violence and what we need to do to stop that," No to Violence CEO Jacqui Watt said.
Ms Harrison welcomed the visit, saying it was important to "look at ways of dealing with perpetrator behaviour and reducing men's use of violence".
"The work that is being done in the area of changing perpetrator behaviours is really welcome. We need to not only put focus on supporting victim survivors, but also dealing with the cause."
According to Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data, the rate of reported domestic assaults per 100,000 people in Newcastle was above state average in the 12 months to September.
In Maitland, domestic violence reports increased by 26 per cent in the same period from the previous year.
"We'd love to get right across the state and really explore our communities, but time and resources are limited," Ms Watt said. "But anyone from within the area who wants to come along is welcome.
"For us, it's about trying to create a thriving sector that can address domestic violence in partnership with women's organisations and many others.
"We need to really focus in on what we're actually doing with and for these men, to interrupt their use of violence, to get in earlier, before we get to the stage where more homicides are reported. Every week, a man has chosen to murder his current or former partner. That statistic is not going down."
The severity of the issue is also visible in the demand for men's behaviour programs, Ms Watt said.
"We're all overwhelmed by the scale of the problem," she said. "They're just overwhelmed by demand, and their short-term funding cycles inhibit them from recruiting staff.
"So there's this vicious cycle of not adequate funding, they don't get the staff in and then the demand just increasing and increasing as more people are reporting family violence.
"We need to be having conversations with men much earlier. We also know that we need to improve the justice system's response, because we can't police our way out of this."
University of Newcastle Associate Professor Tamara Blakemore agreed that intervention should happen early.
She works with young people who use violence through a program called Name.Narrate.Navigate, which she said had achieved success.
"Violence doesn't just start in adulthood," Dr Blakemore said. "The conversation has to start with youth and it has to recognise where violence comes from."
She agreed more funding for intervention was needed, as well as a willingness to talk about it.
"We're very lucky to have great funding partners, but it's a constant battle to find and form connections for funding. Funding is vital if we want to stop cycles of violence, whether that's young people or adults - we've got to do both.
Every week, a man has chosen to murder his current or former partner. That statistic is not going down.- Jacqui Watt
"There needs to be more of an appetite to understand violence in a different way.
"It's much more complex than what we want to believe. There's a complex web of influences, attitudes, learned behaviour.
"The more we learn from people, the better we're able to address it."
Ms Watt said the funding was also needed to improve the research into violence intervention.
"We know from the work we've done that if we can get a man to engage and keep him engaged, we have a greater likelihood that if he does go on to a men's group, or another intervention, he will be more likely to sustain some change after that program," she said.
"A men's behaviour change program is 20 weeks, and if someone's been practising violence and control and abuse for 40 years, you're not going to undo all that behaviour in a 20 week program.
"But if you can have have good conversations with him before he goes into the program, and get him committed to that change process, and have something at the end of it that sustains him in that change, that's got to be better in terms of the safety of our communities."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.