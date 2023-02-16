Novocastrians are in for a hot weekend, with temperatures of up to 40 degrees in Upper Hunter areas including Scone and Singleton.
"There's some warm conditions on the way ... across the weekend and into early next week as well," spokesperson for the Bureau of Meteorology Patch Clapp said. "It's not really until Wednesday that we see it drop right back down."
It's the inland areas that will continue to take a hit this weekend. In Scone, the maximum temperature won't drop below 30 degrees until Tuesday night. Maitland could get up to 38 degrees on Saturday and 31 degrees on Sunday.
"There's fairly persistent, warm overnight temperatures," Mr Clapp said. "It's nothing really out of the ordinary ... maybe a little bit of low intensity heatwave, but that's not [unusual]."
The weekend will bring high humidity again - around 80 per cent - which is standard for the Hunter at this time of year.
"We do have a bit of a trough coming ... which might bring in a chance of thunderstorm activity, mostly for the Upper Hunter. It's very unlikely we'll see any effect of that over the coastline ... we are very much talking inland parts of the Hunter."
Mr Clapp said people should stay near the coast if possible, as the weather will be milder.
To the north, Port Stephens will have more pleasant maximums of 30 degrees on Saturday and 27 degrees on Sunday.
In Newcastle the maximum temperature will be 34 degrees on Saturday. The city will see a maximum of 32 degrees Friday and 29 degrees on Sunday, with very little chance of rain.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
