Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Cessnock hospital master plan revealed for $111m redevelopment

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated February 17 2023 - 7:24am, first published 7:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$111m master plan for Cessnock hospital revamp open for comment

A $111.5 million plan to upgrade Cessnock Hospital is open for public comment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.