$111m master plan for Cessnock hospital revamp open for comment

A $111.5 million plan to upgrade Cessnock Hospital is open for public comment.
The state government on Thursday revealed its proposal to redevelop the health hub, including new services for patients and staff.
"This will include delivering a new two-level health services building, emergency department, overnight inpatient accommodation, theatre facilities, as well as a refurbishment of existing buildings," Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said.
"This master plan highlights the vision for this significant health facility and marks the next step in the planning process to ensure we deliver the best possible hospital and range of health services to support the health needs of Cessnock and surrounding communities now and into the future.
Money for the build was allocated in 2021, when Labor Cessnock MP Clayton Barr had flagged the need for upgrades in the area.
Residents last year also questioned how well existing staffing systems are serving their needs.
"Our two local hospitals at Cessnock and Kurri Kurri are more than 100 years old. The time for major renovations and improvements is long overdue, previously ignored by governments of all political persuasions," he said in 2021.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor this week said the master plan outlines key elements and priorities for the redevelopment, including how the new and existing facilities will be integrated with the existing hospital campus, as well as the improved access and connectivity to hospital services.
"A community information day is being held on Wednesday, 22 February from 10am-3pm at Cessnock Hospital where the community will have an opportunity to ask questions about the project."
Following consultation, detailed planning will progress the concept design for the changes.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
