The Hunter's Dashville Skyline is among 36 music festivals across the country named for a share in a $2.5 million federal government grant to help the industry's ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hunter music festival secured funding of just under $49,000.
"Festivals contribute a large part of income for many businesses within our regions and this region will benefit from this support toward Dashville Skyline Cosmic Country Weekender 2023," Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said.
"The pandemic saw the cancellation of many festivals in regional and remote areas which meant that local businesses and audiences lost out.
"These grants will jumpstart music festivals again, bring community together and provide a boost to businesses in the Hunter electorate."
This year's Dashville Skyline will be held on the October long-weekend at Lower Belford.
Arts Minister Tony Burke said this round of funding would provide a much-needed boost to the Australian music industry following the disastrous impact of COVID-19.
"Festivals at their best are about more than just the audience and the performances. The best festivals build community that lasts long after the final set has wrapped up," he said.
"We know the pandemic pulled the plug for festivals overnight, and they're still a long way from recovery. This support will flick the switch and help the festival industry crank the volume back up to 11."
The grants are a part of the government's $20 million Live Music Australia program.
