Newcastle Herald
Dashville Skyline secures almost $49,000 in federal government COVID-19 recovery grant money

February 17 2023 - 9:30am
Dashville Skyline in 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The Hunter's Dashville Skyline is among 36 music festivals across the country named for a share in a $2.5 million federal government grant to help the industry's ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

