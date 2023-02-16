Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Writers Festival releases full schedule, with Grace Tame as opening night guest

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated February 17 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 9:00am
Grace Tame will be the opening night speaker on March 31 at the Newcastle Writers Festival.

Newcastle Writers Festival launched its 10th anniversary program at 9am today.

