Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Building's not the only housing squeeze fix

By Letters to the Editor
February 20 2023 - 3:00am
LETTERS: Building's not the only housing squeeze fix

THE government, either state or federal, will not make an iota of difference by throwing money at the housing problem because of lack of materials, builders and land ('Top houses face bigger hit', Herald 15/2).

