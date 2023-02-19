LETTERS: Building's not the only housing squeeze fix

THE government, either state or federal, will not make an iota of difference by throwing money at the housing problem because of lack of materials, builders and land ('Top houses face bigger hit', Herald 15/2).
If they are serious about making a difference to this need they need to address the number of empty houses, vacant Airbnbs and developer land and building banking. Unless they reduce the profit from leaving properties vacant instead of making them productive, nothing will change.
THE Albanese government claims to be a workers' party that supports big business too. Claiming to fence sit doesn't mean Labor is a social democratic government. If you ask me, it's not.
I think the ALP sound like Liberals. MP Dr Anne Aly on Q&A commiserated with those doing it tough but had no solutions. It doesn't matter where you come from; it's where government is going that matters.
Capitalism is exactly that: the rule of capital, where a small minority rule over us. Class war against workers, lower middle class and poor goes on in different disguises. Big business supported a Labor government to hold down demands. Money is not trickling down; it's flowing upwards.
In eight months the Albanese government has done nothing about the obscene profit gouging of some big businesses. Inflation is convenient for some. The Commonwealth Bank $5 billion windfall profit amongst several crises is shocking. Three Australian billionaires since November were added to another 11 (now 42) since March 2020, according to Oxfam.
There have been no real solutions to an early winter chill of lower wages, no rentals, mortgage stress, or less public services. Agreeing to fossil fuel companies' increasing carbon emissions is not fence sitting. I reckon Labor's fallen down the other side.
ONCE again the lifestyle of residents in Newcastle East is being severely disrupted by preparations for the Supercars event. If the disruption occurred only for the weekend of the event it would be bearable, but it occurs for weeks before and weeks after the event.
By what sense of logic has the council approved an event which closes parking at Nobbys beach during the peak swimming season period? It closed Wharf Road and the parking there, which squeezes beach traffic into a very small number of residential streets. In other words, an event which is supposed to bring people to Newcastle to enjoy its wonderful assets, actually prevents the public from having access to some of those major assets.
Some businesses in Newcastle East all lose money for an extended period while Supercars control all food and drink sales. Residents in Newcastle East pay a permit to park in their streets, but council has allowed Supercars to remove much of the parking which is available near our homes. We still pay the permit to park, but the council takes away the parking. If we are forced to park elsewhere due to the limited number of places available, we have to pay again. How fair and logical is that?
I BELIEVE we live in a sick society when a questionable 18-month trial of weakened or removed alcohol harm controls is applauded by our civil leaders as an outstanding success, notwithstanding a 64 per cent increase in assaults ("Drinks on us", Newcastle Herald 9/2) and a similar increase in drink driving charges. In this brave new alcohol and gambling-centric world, the interests of the powerful alcohol lobby are dressed up as unconstrained fun and vibrancy. The city's "maturity" and "night-time economies" ride roughshod over patron, emergency workers' and public safety. The equal rights of inner-city residents' to amenity and quality of their families' lives has been abandoned.
The Herald's report of pubs' irresponsible alcohol promotions online on Friday in my opinion indicates a total absence of some venues' legal and moral responsibility, especially when they coincide with our university's orientation week for students. Frankly, does this represent further evidence of our city's alleged maturity?
Despite the seriousness of this latest non-compliance, an apparent captured NSW government appears to protect these non-compliant venues by removing the modest alcohol harm controls, only issuing hollow warnings. The government and Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority's refusal to release important, unflattering pub details in my view makes a mockery of the shambolic public objections process to the recently announced abolition of Newcastle's life-saving alcohol harm controls. Is this all part of our brand new world?
I'VE just heard that Melbourne's iconic Cherry Bar, known nationwide as one of Australia's premiere venues for rock music, is advertising for bands to perform between 2am and 2:30am on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Despite the start time being so late, this is a coveted time-slot, as many people migrate to the Cherry Bar around 2am after other venues have closed.
This timeslot not only provides bands with an extra pay cheque, but extra exposure too. The gigs benefit the venue and staff too, with extra revenue at a time when people wouldn't necessarily be there under normal circumstances.
In Melbourne, one of the country's biggest music and nightlife capitals, independent auditors investigating the lockout laws determined they made problems worse and scrapped them in three months.
If Melbourne had retained these laws, gigs like this would simply not exist. But according to one correspondent, the lockout laws "can actually enhance business prosperity and live music" apparently.
FOR your information, Adz Carter (Letters, 16/2), Australia's anti-smoking campaign is the world's most successful. In 25 years it has halved Australia's smoking rate from 28 to 14 per cent, saving hundreds of thousands of Australians. Many who still smoke have likely tried to stop, but nicotine is highly addictive.
Big Tobacco kicked and screamed as laws were passed requiring it to provide lurid large warnings on packs. The same strategy would work with poker machines, especially for casual players, who would think again before they played.
As for alcohol and poker machines, both continue to destroy lives. The fact that older generations tolerated these products, doesn't make them beneficial to anyone except pubs and clubs. Tony Jones, (Short Takes, 16/2), I visit local clubs regularly, and have done so for 50 years. I am a member of four. I know what goes on.
DOMINIC Perrottet's younger brother failed to respond to a summons to give evidence at a NSW parliamentary inquiry but the NSW Premier does not seem concerned at all. He tells us he is more interested in looking after, and caring for the people and the financial wellbeing of all of the people of NSW.
I AM absolutely delighted with this news, ("Residents end legal fight", Herald, 15/2). The original objections were made by Friends of King Edward Park (FOKEP) and then the group morphed into Hunter Community Forum. Initially the group were concerned about a rare owl. Further concerns were heritage values, views from the Obelisk, light pollution at night and groundwater affecting the littoral rainforest and fauna. Finally, they settled on grouting of the underground mines, a standard practice that has been used in Newcastle for 40 years. I look forward to the completion of what will become a fine residential complex for those who reside there and for future generations in our wonderful city of Newcastle.
PEOPLE think they're learning new things with terms like 'woke' and 'white fragility', but I reckon they're just being reprogrammed.
I BELIEVE a Voice to Parliament will be a second one for Indigenous Australians. At present we all have a voice through elections and your local federal member. I see what Albo wants as a "second voice" for one group of people based on their race, while the rest of us are left with one voice only. We should vote 'no' to stop this alteration to our constitution.
CONGRATULATIONS Matildas, by far the greatest Australian international football team we have ever seen.
AMANDA Vanstone once again presents us with the straw man position so popular within conservative circles that today's non-Indigenous Australians are "not responsible for what others did" ('Now is the time to ditch the date', Opinion 16/2). Of course we aren't. However, while nobody alive needs to feel responsible for committing past atrocities, we are responsible for dismantling the policies, practices and systems of oppression that we still maintain and benefit from today at the continued expense of Indigenous health, education and life span. The message of Vanstone's blinkered view of history is 'get over the past because we're all equal as Australians now'- except where demonstrably, definitely not. Over 80 per cent of Indigenous Australians believe the Voice would be a good starting point to address that.
IF Dominic Perrottet is returned as premier I think it's not because NSW Labor leader Chris Minns is not worthy of the job. It's what I think is the Albo effect; I believe people are woke to the federal joke playing out before us.
