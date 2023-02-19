LETTERS: Building's not the only housing squeeze fix

AMANDA Vanstone once again presents us with the straw man position so popular within conservative circles that today's non-Indigenous Australians are "not responsible for what others did" ('Now is the time to ditch the date', Opinion 16/2). Of course we aren't. However, while nobody alive needs to feel responsible for committing past atrocities, we are responsible for dismantling the policies, practices and systems of oppression that we still maintain and benefit from today at the continued expense of Indigenous health, education and life span. The message of Vanstone's blinkered view of history is 'get over the past because we're all equal as Australians now'- except where demonstrably, definitely not. Over 80 per cent of Indigenous Australians believe the Voice would be a good starting point to address that.