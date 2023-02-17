Warren Smith recognised for Surfest success with Peter Troy Lifetime Achievement Award

Surfest linchpin Warren Smith said the Peter Troy Lifetime Achievement Award presented to him on Thursday night was recognition for the team behind Newcastle's surfing carnival rather than himself.
Smith was named the recipient at the Surfing Australia Awards at the QT Gold Coast hotel after being one of three nominees.
He said it was a "nice acknowledgement" but it belonged to everyone who had contributed to Surfest over the past 37 years.
"It was lovely, it was a great night and really nice," Smith said.
"I see it as a representation of Surfest and what we've all done as a team.
"Not one person can do this and I'm just lucky to have the support of a beautiful family, a fantastic partner and a great team.
"There's been so many people over the years who have played their part.
"It's an award for Surfest and an award for the community, and a recognition of what Surfest has done, rather than just one person."
Smith and his team's attention now switches to the Surfest wildcard trials on Saturday at Birubi Beach.
One place is on offer in each of the open events - the 5000-point regional qualifying series men's and women's contests - and also in the under 14 and 16 boys' and girls' competitions.
"It doesn't stop and we've got a fantastic young team in the administration now and we're bringing some young ones through in operations," Smith said.
"It's a great time at the moment and we're starting plan for the 40th anniversary."
Also at the awards night, Jack Robinson (male) and world champion Stephanie Gilmore (female) were named Australian surfers of the year.
Sierra Kerr (female) and Willis Droomer (male) received the rising star awards.
Mark Lane was a life membership inductee and Tom Whittaker was coach of the year. 'Facing Monsters' was surf video of the year, while Ted Grambeau won surf photo of the year.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
