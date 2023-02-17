Mach Dan goes back to back in Newcastle Mile

Emma Stewart-trained Mach Dan went back to back in the $100,000 Newcastle Mile to seal a Miracle Mile spot on Friday night.
The Victorian was a $4.80 chance at Newcastle Paceway after drawing the widest barrier in the eight-horse field, but driver Mark Pitt was able to obtain a sit outside leader Pinny Tiger (gate six) after both started well.
Steve and Amanda Telfer-trained favourite B D Joe blew the start from gate one, galloping under pressure and settling at the rear of the field before finishing last.
Mach Dan finished strongest in the straight as Brian Portelli's Tasty Delight powered home for second, a neck away. Petes Said So was third and Pinny Tiger faded to come fourth.
The winner clocked a time of 1:51:1.
Meanwhile, Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby believes he has Threebushelsofoats as good as she has ever been for her NSW Oaks (2400m) shot at Menangle on Saturday night.
The 2022 Newcastle two-year-old of the year steps out in heat two of two in the Oaks, where she was a $14 chance with the TAB on Friday.
The filly was a last-start second at Newcastle against older horses on February 3 and was third in the group 3 JL Raith Memorial at Menangle the run previous against her own age and sex.
She rattled off a hat-trick of wins in the Hunter before those runs but Goadsby acknowledged the Oaks was a huge challenge.
A top-five finish will secure a place in the group 1 final and Goadsby expected her to be in the mix with a suitable run from gate five under the guidance of Robbie Morris.
"Obviously it's a big step up in grade but she's earned the right to have a throw at the stumps," Goadsby said.
"She's won five races and had eight placings, and this prep she hasn't missed a cheque. It means she's getting up in grade points-wise now so we've got to take on them on, and you're only three once.
"I think if Robbie gives her the right trip, we're a chance of definitely finishing top five.
"He'll try and slot in there somewhere, and her best attribute is she tries her backside off, even though she's only small.
"Her bloods are as good as they've been for 12 months and she's eating well, so I think she'll go as good as she can go."
Threebushelsofoats was bred and is raced by Singleton businessman Marcus Kirkwood and his family, who enjoyed great success with 2016 Inter Dominion champion Smolda.
Brad Hewitt's Jewel Melody was an odds-on favourite for the heat but Goadsby believed there was little between the rest of the field.
In heat one, Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey has Shiralee ($101), to be driven by Grace Panella, out of gate six.
Also on the program, Louth Park trainer-driver Brad Elder has two runners in the opening race. Elder will drive Nifty Studleigh ($41) and Morris will steer Hezashadowplaya ($21).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
