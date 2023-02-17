Scone trainer Lyle Chandler is confident Banju will handle the step up in distance and class in the listed Parramatta Cup (1900m) on Saturday at Rosehill but he's hoping for genuine tempo up front to make the jump easier.
Banju has been a dream horse for Chandler's burgeoning stable, winning in town at his past three starts to take his career prizemoney to $437,150.
Those victories have been over 1500m-1600m but Chandler has long believed the six-year-old would be even better over further.
Banju gets his chance to prove Chandler right in stakes grade for the first time on Saturday after a last-start win at open handicap level at Randwick on February 4.
A $5 chance with TAB on Friday, Banju has Kerrin McEvoy aboard and faces a field headlined by King Frankel ($3.60) and Irish Legend ($4.40).
Chandler was pleased with the draw in six for Banju and the presence of pacesetters inside him as he looked for a comfortable run just behind the speed. He said a "genuine tempo is crucial to us".
"I was happy to see him draw well, that was a big part of it," Chandler said. "Obviously stepping up in trip, just to get the right run and that seems to be the case.
"I think with Gai's horse [Sacramento] drawing two and Les Bridge's horse Irish Legend in four, they both seem to want to push forward.
"I'm happy if he ends up in the lead but I don't think he will. I think he's got to be more conservative.
"But I think he will run out the trip and he's done really well since the last win. He's just been licking up the feed bin and he's strong in his work. I'm very happy with him."
Banju has not raced beyond a mile in his 23 starts but Chandler believed he had the attributes to shine over further.
"I think he will be better over that distance," he said.
"Also now he's had three trials and six runs so naturally you get a bit more dour and lose that bit of a kick.
"So I think now is definitely the right time to tackle that distance and hopefully he's not too fresh and he settles, and he should run out the trip.
"In trackwork, his recoveries are exceptional and he's a very sound horse so you can put the work into him.
"The first time I took him to a Highway Handicap, in his second preparation, he had a cardiac arrhythmia. It was a mild case and corrected itself, but we gave him a spell and did all the tests.
"But when he came back, he had to get a vet's certificate and an ECG and the vet couldn't believe it because he was just ticking by at 25 beats per minute, a really low heart rate.
"Normally it's around 40-45 and it jumps up when you poke or prod them.
"I think he's got a very healthy cardio-vascular system and hopefully that helps him when he gets to that testing staying trip."
Chandler believed Irish Legend was the horse to beat on Saturday.
He said Banju would go to the paddock after the race but a win would put him on course to come back for the Scone Cup in May.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
