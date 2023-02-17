Mark Davidson's Lads to lead the way at Wentworth Park

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson will look to Lektra Lad and Gold Rush Lad to lead the way for his kennel at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Davidson has three runners in the fifth event, a 5th grade 520m race, and believed Lektra Lad was the best hope, despite a draw in box eight. Fat Boy's Charm is in seven and last-start winner Fat Boy's Lucky is in four.
"Probably Lektra Lad is the pick of them," Davidson said.
"He's going good and running some good races.
"Fat Boy's Charm, he's a little bit out of form and Lucky, he won his last start at Gosford but he hasn't got a good record at Wenty."
Gold Rush Lad has box six in the first, another 5th grade 520m event.
"He ran a good race last week [when fifth there] and was a touch unlucky not to cross them," he said. "He just got brought down at the wrong time but he's got a vacant box next to him and he should run a big race."
Davidson also has Ritza Donna in the eighth, a 520m FFA, from box one but he said she was working back to form after an injury lay-off.
At The Gardens on the night, Davidson has Sin Bin Sammy in the ninth (600m).
"He ran a good race last week when second," he said.
"It was a 0-2 win race last week and this is a normal 5th grade, so it's a step up. He just relies on some luck because he's not a good beginner."
On Sunday, Keinbah trainer Jorja Howard has Can't Handle It in the $40,000-to-the-winner Bulli Gold Cup (472m).
Can't Handle It was second in his heat last week from box seven and has the same draw for the final.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.