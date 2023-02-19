Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Aussie supergroup ARC announces tribute to Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
February 20 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARC features Kram (Spiderbait), Davey Lane (You Am I), Mark Wilson (Jet) and Darren Middleton (Powderfinger). Picture by Michael Edney

AFTER tackling The Beatles' Abbey Road and Let It Be and Neil Young's Harvest, Australian alt-rock supergroup ARC have turned their attention to Pink Floyd's masterpiece Dark Side Of The Moon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.