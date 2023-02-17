Newcastle Herald
Newcastle footballer Emily van Egmond came off the bench as the Matildas beat Czech Republic 4-0 in Cup of Nations opening match at Central Coast Stadium on February 16, 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
February 17 2023 - 4:30pm
Emily van Egmond, pictured at Matildas training in Newcastle in 2021, was used off the bench against Czech Republic on Thursday night. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The Matildas may have been up 2-0 already when Emily van Egmond took the field on Thursday night, but there is no denying the impact the Newcastle 29-year-old had.

