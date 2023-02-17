The Matildas may have been up 2-0 already when Emily van Egmond took the field on Thursday night, but there is no denying the impact the Newcastle 29-year-old had.
One of the most experienced players in coach Tony Gustavsson's 25-strong squad for the Cup of Nations tournament, van Egmond is eyeing a fourth FIFA Women's World Cup appearance this year.
The San Diego Wave midfielder was deployed off the bench in the 67th minute of Australia's 4-0 win over Czech Republic at Central Coast Stadium on Thursday and instantly brought a level of control and composure to a side who produced a sluggish first half.
It was van Egmond's first game time since the Matildas' previous two outings last November, but it did not show.
The Dudley-Redhead junior has begun National Women's Soccer League pre-season with the Wave in the United States after taking a break in the off-season following a busy year.
She was the perfect link player for the Matildas in roughly a 27-minute appearance against the Czechs and delivered quality ball forward.
Adamstown Rosebud junior and Everton midfielder Clare Wheeler was not used but is likely to get her chance to impress against Spain in Sydney on Sunday or against Jamaica in Newcastle next Wednesday night.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
