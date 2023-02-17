Newcastle Herald
Tasmanian Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson in Newcastle, talks about PEP-11, opposition to all oil, coal and gas projects, and banning shark nets

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
February 17 2023
Greens Tasmanian Senator Peter Whish-Wilson in Newcastle yesterday for a candidate launch at Carrington. Picture by Ian Kirkwood

GREENS Senators Peter Whish-Wilson and Cate Faehrmann are in Newcastle tonight to promote the NSW election campaigns of Newcastle candidate John Mackenzie and Wallsend candidate Rebecca Watkins.

