Perrottet government accuses Health Services Union of 'playing politics' over its pre-election campaign to win a pay rise and new work responsibilities

By Ian Kirkwood
February 17 2023 - 7:30pm
The Health Services Union is using ambulances as 'mobile billboards' in its campaign to have paramedics take on more complicated procedures, together with a 30 per cent pay rise. Picture by AAP

THE Health Services Union is threatening "five weeks of fury" before the March 25 state election as it pushes for ambulance paramedics to take on a broader range of treatments, together with a pay rise of about 30 per cent.

