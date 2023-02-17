Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle District Cricket Association leaders Wests want to settle on batting order ahead of 2022-23 finals campaign

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 17 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests pair Andrew Shakespeare and Rob Lankester batting together at Harker Oval last month. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

WESTS have yet to settle on a batting order ahead of finals, but skipper Brad Aldous hopes the Rosellas can continue dealing with the constant line-up changes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.