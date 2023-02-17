WESTS have yet to settle on a batting order ahead of finals, but skipper Brad Aldous hopes the Rosellas can continue dealing with the constant line-up changes.
Aldous has been juggling a few moving parts since Christmas, including the unavailability of all-rounder Joseph Price this round and upcoming debut for Oscar Walker, but Wests still managed to find their way to the top of Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade ladder.
Aaron Wivell has struck form at opener, Zac McGuigan remains sidelined with a season-ending knee injury while Thomas Thorpe and Aaron Bills each had representative commitments at different stages.
Rosellas wicketkeeper Andrew Shakespeare, normally a tailender, even had a cameo up the list recently.
Wests (59 points) host Merewether and visit University in the last two rounds as they battle it out with nearest rivals Wallsend (57) and Stockton (53) for the minor premiership.
"Having a set order coming into semis is important and we haven't really landed on that just yet, which has been frustrating," Aldous said.
"That [opening] is the big one. It's changed a little bit. The aim was to have Thorpey there, that's why he came in, he came in to open. But Wiv has also been whacking them as opener. So it's probably up to Wiv. If he wants to do it he stays there, otherwise he drops back to four."
Providing a constant at No.3 has been English import Rob Lankester, who fell just short of a century last weekend as part of Wests' outright victory against Toronto.
"It said 99 on MyCricket but he actually got 92. He got dropped a few balls before and I was waiting for him to get 100 before I declared," Aldous said.
"Rob's been pretty invaluable. He's batted three all season and probably been one of our best."
Price, away in New Zealand with the Aussie over-40 squad, likely returns for the last round while two-time player of the final James King has played on after handing the captaincy reins over to Aldous at Christmas.
Bowling wise, left-arm seamer Ethan McLachlan has made the most of his call up having taken eight wickets across back-to-back appearances.
"He's doing a great job. He's done everything we've asked of him," Aldous said.
Wests leapfrogged into first spot after securing maximum points last round, dismissing Toronto for 156 and 84 having declared 4-226 in between. They finished 0-16 inside three overs making up the difference.
"I said to the guys afterwards, you probably only get one or two outrights in your career if you're lucky. They are pretty seldom," Aldous said.
"Saturday was hot and flat, but we had a crack and bowled really well. I was very chuffed."
The Rosellas return to Harker Oval this Saturday and next.
Merewether, sixth but 13 points shy of the top four, welcome back Ben Egan and Tom McDevitt.
Elsewhere in round 12 Wallsend, minus injured paceman Pat Magann, are away to Toronto at Ron Hill Oval while Stockton travel to meet Hamilton-Wickham at Passmore Oval.
In a virtual semi, fifth-placed University (38) must overcome fourth-placed City (46) at Bernie Curran Oval to keep alive any title aspirations.
Belmont are down leader Luke Muddle (ankle) as Cardiff-Boolaroo chase five straight at Cahill Oval and Charlestown will be home to Waratah-Mayfield at Kahibah Oval.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.