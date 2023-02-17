Sydney-based marquees will be hit-and-miss on Sunday as essentially all teams vie for a spot in the T20 Summer Bash finals series.
NSW Premier Cricket have a double header scheduled in first-grade, leaving many players unavailable for the Newcastle tournament.
Nine of the 10 remaining T20 Summer Bash games take place at five venues - Cahill Oval, Kahibah Oval, Pasterfield Sports Complex, Townson Oval, Ron Hill Oval.
Despite sitting last in their respective groups, hosts Belmont and Toronto (3 points) could still progress if they record back-to-back wins.
Cardiff-Boolaroo (4) find themselves in a similar position and captain Jay Sneddon hopes the Black Roses can transfer some of their recent success in two-day cricket across to the shorter format.
"The boys are on a high and the momentum will be taken into these two must-win T20 games," Sneddon said.
CBs take on Hamwicks (8) and Wallsend (4), Belmont meet Wests (8) and University (6) while Toronto battle it out with City (8) and Waratah-Mayfield (4).
Merewether (6) are at home to Suburban Districts (5) while Stockton (5) and Hunter (3) clash later at the same venue.
Reigning champions Charlestown (6) and Maitland (7) lock horns in a replay of last season's decider, the result key to determining who qualifies next weekend's quarter-finals.
Charlestown don't have the services of Gordon duo Axel Cahlin or Matthew Wright while Maitland are coming off a midweek victory.
The top two sides from each of the three groups automatically advances. The two best thirds also get a run.
Stockton and Wallsend cross paths in the last encounter at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday.
POOL A: City 8, Maitland 7, Charlestown 6, Waratah-Mayfield 4, Toronto 3.
POOL B: Wests 8, Merewether 6, University 6, Suburban Districts 5, Belmont 3.
POOL C: Hamilton-Wickham 8, Stockton 5, Cardiff-Boolaroo 4, Wallsend 4, Hunter 3.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
