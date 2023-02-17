Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle District Cricket Association: Marquee blow as race to T20 Summer Bash play-offs wide open

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 18 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action from the T20 Summer Bash final in 2019-20. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Sydney-based marquees will be hit-and-miss on Sunday as essentially all teams vie for a spot in the T20 Summer Bash finals series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.