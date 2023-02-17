Coloured engagement rings: A guide to keeping things non-traditional

Teal Sapphire and diamond rose gold trilogy ring and wedding band. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, and, coincidentally, also one of the most commonly used stones for engagement rings. But while it may be more traditionally accepted to use diamonds as the centrepiece for your profession of love, coloured engagement rings can add some extra flair and personality to the jewellery.



Sticking to the conventional may prevent you from finding the perfect engagement ring for your loved one, so explore the alternatives and get some colour on your finger!

Why choose a coloured gemstone?

If diamonds are so common, surely one should stick to the classics? What is the point of switching to coloured gemstone engagement rings?

The distinct difference between a diamond and coloured engagement ring is how the latter has more space to reflect you and your loved one's personality. While the style and setting of engagement rings can tell you a lot about a couple and their common personality traits, a coloured gemstone takes this a step further with its symbolism.

For those who like to break away from tradition, choosing something as bright and unique as a ruby, tourmaline or morganite can create a work of art on your finger. The additional choices of the gemstones' shape, cut and setting can help you perfect this bold and personable piece of jewellery.

Are gemstones durable enough for an engagement ring?

One of the reasons diamonds are a common choice for an engagement ring is their durability. They rate the highest on the Mohs scale of hardness, diamond is harder than any other substance known to man.

If you are going to be incorporating your engagement ring into your everyday wear, you may need to consider using more durable gemstones in your ring design. You can always check the Mohs scale of hardness to find out which gemstones can withstand the treatment of everyday activities. Otherwise, in the case of less durable gemstones like opal, you need to be more gentle with the stone and only wear it as a dress ring on special occasions.

Gemstones and their symbolism

While a coloured engagement ring can stand out through its unique sparkle and shine, there are also years of historic symbolism embedded into each stone. When picking out an engagement ring, buying something that displays your thoughts and feelings about your partner is a brilliant way to go against tradition.

Sapphire

A symbol of wisdom and loyalty, this gemstone is perfect to show how committed you and your partner are to each other. When placed into an engagement ring, sapphires signify your hopes for a long future together.

Ruby

As an indication of courage, the red ruby is an excellent choice to show your relationship's history of overcoming challenges and taking on the world together. With its additional symbolism of passion, rubies are a popular choice for those looking for more outspoken types of coloured stone engagement rings.

Emerald

Shining with rich greens, emeralds symbolise love and rebirth. When seen on engagement rings, this gemstone indicates never-ending love; a love that will remain strong from this life into the next.

Morganite

Carrying various shades of pink, morganite boasts a history of symbolising divine love, healing and prosperity. This speaks to your hopes for a successful future with your partner and indicates how deeply you feel about your love.

Aquamarine

More recently coming into style for coloured stone engagement rings, aquamarine gems are vibrant in their blues and greens. As a signifier of vitality and youth, this stone captures the tone of your relationship to display to everyone through your ring.

Options for coloured diamonds

If you want to stick with the more traditional diamond choice for your engagement ring, but still want a pop of colour to showcase your own personal style, there are plenty of coloured diamonds available.

Diamonds are graded, not just for their clarity, but also for the range of colours the stone can display. While the D-F range is practically colourless, you can see a variety of tones once you head past K and get closer towards Z.

Yellow diamond pear with halo. Picture supplied

While the most common diamonds used for coloured stone engagement rings are yellow diamonds, there are plenty more to choose from; pink, brown, grey or champagne diamonds are some of the most common choices.

However, if you are looking for a more unique diamond, be sure to explore fancy-coloured diamonds. Breathtaking in their vibrancy of colours, you can find these diamonds in warm subtle tones such as Fancy Light Yellow and Pink Champagne through to rich, deep Vivid Pinks, Yellows, along with shades of Cognac, Green, Orange and even Blue.

What are lab-grown diamonds?

You may have noticed in recent years that jewellers have begun offering lab-grown diamonds for engagement rings. This is because man-made diamonds are identical in durability and look like natural diamonds, while also being cheaper.

Beyond the price, lab-grown diamonds also come with the major benefit of retaining a brilliant tone when grown with colour. So not only can you get a reasonably priced diamond for your engagement ring, but you can also choose a stone that reflects every facet of vibrant colour.

Tips for choosing the right gemstone for you

If you are still unsure of what to choose for your relationship's engagement rings from the range of coloured gemstones available, you should consider how the design choices of engagement rings work together to create a timeless piece of jewellery. For example:

How the gem and metal used for your band work together, and how it matches your skin tone.

How much use your ring will get; if it is for everyday wear, a more durable stone should be picked.

Consider the gem as a focal point and a symbol of your relationship.

What your personal style is and how your ring can reflect it.