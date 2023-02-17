Police officer on domestic violence charges to face Toronto court

A police officer who has been charged over alleged domestic violence-related offences will face a Lake Macquarie court next month.
Officers began an investigation on February 5 into reports of offensive emails sent to a man between last October and February.
Following inquiries, a 44-year-old senior constable - attached to a specialist command - has been issued a court attendance notice for using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic violence-related).
The woman will face Toronto Local Court on March 28.
NSW Police said in a statement on Friday afternoon the senior constable had been suspended from her duties with pay.
