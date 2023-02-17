Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer. 2023: Striker Beka Mikeltadze takes aim at Macarthur Bulls as Newcastle Jets target top six

Updated February 17 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:00pm
Newcastle Jets striker Beka Mikeltadze (right) with teammate Angus Thurgate. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

THERE are few fiercer competitors in the A-League than Newcastle Jets' hired gun Beka Mikeltadze. Even fewer boast a greater drive to win.

