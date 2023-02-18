The Newcastle Jets will be joined by eight-week-old puppies on the field next weekend as they raise awareness about rescue dogs.
With over 150 dogs in care, Dog Rescue Newcastle hope the event will encourage people to adopt a pet or foster puppies as they wait for their forever homes.
"With over 150 dogs and increasing currently in care, we need to create and continue to create awareness about rescue," Dog Rescue Newcastle Co Ordinator Olivia said.
"To have supporters and advocates like the Newcastle Jets, who have a large fan base and far-reaching networks, allows us to do this on a scale that we might not be able to alone,"
A litter of 12 will be carried into the stadium by the women's team on Sunday February 26. The rescue dogs will be available for adoption at this game, and also at the men's game the day before.
The litter's foster mother Alex said the puppies have been "a joy and a chaos" that she wants other people to experience.
"We're giving it our all. Dog Rescue needs help wherever they can get it. They need volunteers in all forms," she said. "They need people to walk the dogs, they need people to bathe the dogs, help around the shelter, transport the dogs."
Players hope their new friends will elevate their performance for a "winning game", while promoting an important cause.
"We normally walk out with some of the youth players ... but I think this [game] is one that everyone is really excited about it. [It's] such a good cause to team up with Newcastle Dog Rescue," Newcastle Jets' Cannon Clough said.
The games will be played on February 25 and 26.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald's upgraded news app here.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.