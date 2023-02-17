Newcastle Herald
Why the Newcastle Herald and other papers in the Australian Community Media stable are calling on governments to support regional media

By Editorial
February 18 2023 - 8:30am
Whether in the daily paper, on the website or through an app, the delivery of accurate and timely news is an important part of life in a democracy. Picture by Karleen Minney

THIS week the Newcastle Herald and the other NSW newspapers of the ACM network asked Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor's pick to take his job at the March election, Chris Minns, if they would help protect the future of local news by guaranteeing, as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has done down south, a full page of state government advertising in every regional paper every week.

