Pink's ticket launch was the biggest event in town today, with fans setting alarms for the main release at midday.
By 4pm, only tickets of $399 or more were left, with prices right up to $849.
Amanda Gallagher of Thornton beat the rush, buying presale tickets earlier in the week. Only gold or silver Telstra members could do so.
"[I bought for] my mum, my dad and my daughter because none of them had presale [access]. Then, I bought for my best friend, her husband and her to kids," Ms Gallagher said.
Ms Gallagher purchased tickets for her friends and family to the Newcastle show. She and her partner will attend in Sydney and spend the weekend there.
Ms Gallagher said her friends were online as soon as tickets went on sale today.
"We know her tickets sell out. I've seen her a few times," she said. "Everyone was like 'we're not going to them." I have friends who tried today ... and couldn't.
"We just got really lucky."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald's upgraded news app here.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.