Olia said yes!
The first letters appeared in the sky over Newcastle just before 10am, as an as yet anonymous Hunter romantic popped the question in style Saturday: "Marry me Ola?", though the name is instead spelled "Olia"
Passersby on Stewart Avenue stopped in the street to stare up as the the proposal appeared, capped first with a question mark and finished with a heart at the strike of 10am.
It was the perfect day for it as the city turned on the weather for a balmy and clear 32-degree day.
The 500-metre tall proposal appeared at an altitude of roughly five kilometres and was visible across the city in a radius of around 30 kilometres.
Video later emerged on social media of the couple's engagement with the caption "She said yes!"
The romantic gesture spread like wildfire online Saturday as users and groups congratulated the couple.
"On behalf of all the women in Lake Macquarie (and) Newcastle, congratulations Olia - we all think your proposal was pretty cool," one user wrote.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
