Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Environment

NSW state election 2023: Newcastle Greens candidate John Mackenzie calls on state and federal parties to ban offshore gas from Hunter coast by stopping PEP-11

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated February 18 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Greens candidate John Mackenzie led a snap protest action at Bar Beach Saturday declaring Newcastle would never accept offshore gas exploration off the Hunter coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.