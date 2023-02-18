Newcastle Herald

Newcastle port conference shows how 'sustainability' is embedded into global banking with repercussions for all

By Editorial
February 19 2023 - 1:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE GreenPort Congress Oceania conference at Wests Newcastle this week has provided a rare glimpse into the financial pressures facing the world of commercial shipping in general, and the Port of Newcastle in particular.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.