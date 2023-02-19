Newcastle Herald
Mach Dan does it the hard way for consecutive Newcastle Mile wins

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 19 2023
Mach Dan holds on to win the Newcastle Mile from Tasty Delight. Picture HRNSW

Emma Stewart-trained Mach Dan firmed into a $15 chance for the Miracle Mile after going back to back in the $100,000 Newcastle Mile to seal a spot in the $1 million race.

