Mach Dan does it the hard way for consecutive Newcastle Mile wins

Emma Stewart-trained Mach Dan firmed into a $15 chance for the Miracle Mile after going back to back in the $100,000 Newcastle Mile to seal a spot in the $1 million race.
The Victorian, which opened as a $41 TAB shot for the March 4 race at Menangle, was a $4.80 chance for the Newcastle Mile on Friday night after drawing the widest barrier in the eight-horse field.
However, driver Mark Pitt was able to obtain a sit outside leader Pinny Tiger, which had gate six, after both started well.
Steve and Amanda Telfer-trained Kiwi favourite B D Joe blew the start from gate one, galloping under pressure and settling at the rear of the field before finishing last.
Despite the run and not yet qualifying for the Miracle Mile, B D Joe had firmed into $7 for the main event.
Six-year-old Mach Dan finished strongest in the straight as Brian Portelli's Tasty Delight powered home for second, a neck away. Petes Said So was third and Pinny Tiger faded to come fourth.
The winner, which claimed the race by the same margin last year in 1:52:7, clocked a time of 1:51:1 this time around. Mach Dan went on to finish sixth in last year's Miracle Mile behind King Of Swing.
Owners Danny and Jo Zavitsanos were trackside at Newcastle Paceway for Mach Dan's win on Friday night. The couple have also secured Miracle Mile favourite Captain Ravishing, which was second in the Chariots Of Fire to Catch A Wave on Saturday night at Menangle, as their slot runner in September's $2.1 million TAB Eureka.
"I can't believe it," Danny told HRNSW of Mach Dan's win.
"After facing the breeze and winning - that's just mindboggling."
The Stewart-Pitt combination backed up on Saturday for victory in the group 3 Robin Dundee Stakes with Tough Tilly at Menangle.
Also on Friday night at Newcastle, Sydney reinsman Robbie Morris starred with a winning treble.
Morros took Aalesund and Yuko to victory for he and wife KerryAnn Morris, and Spirit King for local trainer Peter Payne.
Spirit King has now won three of his six starts, all at Newcastle, this year.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
