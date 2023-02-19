Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle secures another midway win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated February 19 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Collett riding Cheerful Legend to victory at Rosehill on Saturday in front of Luvior, carrying the orange silks, and third-placed Miracle Spin, on the outside. Picture by Jeremy Ng, Getty Images

Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle expects Cheerful Legend to get even further after he stepped up in trip to go one better at Rosehill on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.