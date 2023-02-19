Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle secures another midway win

Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle expects Cheerful Legend to get even further after he stepped up in trip to go one better at Rosehill on Saturday.
Cheerful Legend was runner-up to stablemate Starboreta in a 1350m benchmark 72 Midway handicap at the track three weeks ago and was sent out a $7 chance to get the job done in a 1500m edition on Saturday.
From the extreme outside gate in 14, Jason Collett took Cheerful Legend back to third-last before making his move around the field on the home turn.
The four-year-old Shalaa gelding made a sustained run, hitting the front 100m from home and holding off Luvoir by half a length.
It made it two wins from four starts for Cheerful Legend since he came to Doyle's stable from John Sadler.
Doyle, who now has eight city wins this season, was pleased to see early pace in Saturday's race.
"Each sectional just panned out right," Doyle told Sky Racing on Saturday.
"They ran along quick, coming to the 650 I said we need something to take us into the race now and the horse in the pink [Oh Golly Gosh] peeled three deep and took us everywhere we wanted to be in the run, and he was strong late under the topweight.
"I didn't see a reason why he wouldn't run 1500, they said he might be suspect at it, but he's always been strong late in his races and I think ridden quiet like that, just let him relax early on, he'll probably run a mile as well.
"But it's just good to get the city win for the guys."
Doyle had another win on the day, this time at Gosford, where Pad Thai rocketed home to take out a benchmark 68 handicap (1200m) with Lee Magorrian aboard.
Meanwhile, The Bopper added to a successful weekend at metropolitan level for Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, winning a 1000m benchmark 90 handicap at Eagle Farm on Saturday.
The Bopper, sent out a $1.90 favourite, settled fourth in the run and made up five lengths in the straight to win comfortably on the line.
The five-year-old's sixth win in 20 starts took his career prizemoney to $492,915.
"I was always mindful I didn't want to be too close because we sort of worked out the pattern that he likes is to just do his own thing out the back these days," jockey Andrew Mallyon said.
"I wasn't sure it was going to be a help or a hinderance being a six-horse field. It probably worked against me a tad because they didn't go very hard for a 1000m.
"Obviously I got shuffled back a length and then to still pick up and quicken with 59 [kilograms] on his back, it had plenty of merit, and he was a bit soft on the line.
"I didn't have to get really stuck into him, he was really good, and hopefully the boss can find another race for him up here."
On Friday night, Lees combined with Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons for a winning treble at Canterbury with Tavi Time, Zanzibar Gem and Brudenell. It took Gibbons to 35 metropolitan victories for the season, eight behind Tyler Schiller and one in front of Zac Lloyd in the apprentices' premiership.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
