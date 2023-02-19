Newcastle Herald
Newcastle 500: Supercars fans, drivers all revved up at Civic Park

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated February 19 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
Suoercars driver Will Brown meets young fan Lucas Rundle at Civic Park on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

As Novocastrians were asked the question whether Supercars should stay on Newcastle's calendar, hundreds of race fans answered with an emphatic yes on the weekend.

