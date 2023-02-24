Burgess Thomson helping first home buyers unlock property dream Advertising Feature

Burgess Thomson's new offices at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle. Picture supplied.

Thousands of first home buyers can now unlock the dream of home ownership sooner under the NSW government's new First Home Buyer Choice scheme.

The scheme offers first home buyers purchasing properties up to $1.5 million a choice between paying transfer duty upfront or an annual property tax.

The government estimates removing the obligation of paying costs like transfer duty could shave up to two years off the time required to save to buy a property.

But which option you choose will depend on a number of important considerations, according to James Thomson, Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.

"Whether you opt for the annual property tax over transfer duty will depend on factors like the price of your property, whether you qualify for existing first home buyer concessions and what your future plans might be.



"The property tax option will be available for properties up to $1.5 million and will only be payable by first home buyers who choose it. It will not apply to subsequent purchases of a property," James said.

"Existing transfer duty concessions for first home buyers are available for purchases of up to $800,000 and these concessions will continue. Purchases up to $650,000 remain exempt from transfer duty.

Burgess Thomson Lawyers have the expertise and experience to help first home buyers make the choice that best suits their individual situation with accurate, easy to understand advice.

Example 1

Sarah and Nicholas are buying their first home, a $650,000 house in Shortland, with a land value of $340,000.

Ordinarily, transfer duty on a $650,000 home would be $24,340, but because Sarah and Nicholas are first home buyers, they are exempt from transfer duty and therefore do not choose the property tax.

Example 2

Maria is buying her first home, a $750,000 apartment in Wickham. The apartment has a land value of $270,000.

As an eligible first home buyer, Maria qualifies for a concessional rate of transfer duty which in this case results in transfer duty of $20,727. In 2022-23, the annual property tax on the apartment would be $1210. Maria aims to upgrade to a larger home in about five years and thinks she will end up paying less tax under the property tax option. So she chooses the property tax.

Example 3

Arun is buying his first home, a $1.2 million townhouse in Cooks Hill, with land value of $720,000. Transfer duty on this purchase is $50,200 and the purchase price is above the threshold for any first home buyer transfer duty concessions. In 2022-23, property tax on the property would be $2560.

Arun is not sure how long he will own the property, but he has heard that half of all owner-occupiers sell their property within about 10 years. Not having to pay transfer duty would help to lower the upfront costs of the purchase, so Arun chooses the property tax.

Burgess Thomson

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded practices, established since 1983 and listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top-ranked law firms.



Burgess Thomson's areas of expertise include:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates, Will Disputes

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

Founder Damian Burgess has over 40 years' experience in the law and many loyal clients.



James has over 20 years' experience and holds a Master of Laws from University of Sydney, law and commerce degrees from University of NSW, and has completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.