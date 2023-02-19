SUBURBAN Districts have qualified for the T20 Summer Bash quarter-finals after recording their one and only win of the 2022-23 tournament.
An unbeaten 80 from Sydney marquee Jeffrey Badrous helped the Rebels leapfrog opponents Merewether following a 36-run victory at Townson Oval on Sunday.
Badrous and Giles Manley (50) combined for an opening partnership of 87 in a total of 4-154 with Merewether ending up 8-118 in reply.
This last-round result sees Suburban Districts (8) finish behind Wests (11) and University (9) in pool B while Merewether (7) slide down the ladder to fourth and miss a shot at the title.
The top two automatically receive a play-off ticket on February 26, but the Rebels now progress as one of the two best thirds across the Newcastle competition.
Suburban Districts, who previously had two games washed out and recently lost to Uni, make the top eight based on quotient.
The Rebels collected the same amount of points as Maitland (8), who finished third in pool A after being thrashed by reigning champions Charlestown (9) at Kahibah Oval on Sunday, however, find themselves comfortably ahead courtesy of run-wicket calculations.
Suburban Districts (1.57) hold a much superior number to Maitland (0.69).
The Rebels can't be knocked out of the running even though rankings won't be officially confirmed until Wednesday night, following a clash between Stockton (8) and Wallsend (7) at No.1 Sportsground to determine second and third spots in pool C.
Stockton, who easily took care of Hunter at Townson Oval on Sunday, are already through regardless of the upcoming result while Wallsend (0.95) would need to lose and badly if they were to be eliminated.
Wallsend edged out Cardiff-Boolaroo at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Sunday, chasing down 8-117 with three wickets in hand and four balls to spare.
City, Wests and Hamilton-Wickham will be the top seeds this weekend having clinched their respective groups with 11 points apiece.
All three sides posted away wins on Sunday, accounting for Toronto, Belmont and CBs respectively.
City marquee Adrian Isherwood claimed the remarkable figures of 5-6 from three overs, Wests spinner Brayden Brooks picked up 3-14 and Hamwicks' Ellis Sherriff produced a spell of 4-9.
Varun Sharma's 80 not out saw Uni ease past Belmont at Cahill Oval and seal a finals berth.
In a dead rubber, Toronto defeated Waratah-Mayfield at Ron Hill Oval.
Semis and a decider are scheduled for No.1 Sportsground on March 5.
POOL A: City 11, Charlestown 9, Maitland 8 (0.69), Toronto 7, Waratah-Mayfield 5.
POOL B: Wests 11, University 9, Suburban Districts 8 (1.57), Merewether 7, Belmont 5.
POOL C: Hamwicks 11, Stockton 8*, Wallsend 7* (0.95), Cardiff-Boolaroo 6, Hunter 4.
*Game in hand
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
