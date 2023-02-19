Newcastle Herald
Newcastle District Cricket Association: Opening bowler Toby Fynn fires as City secure fourth semi-final spot

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
February 19 2023 - 4:00pm
City's Toby Fynn. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

TOBY Fynn produced a devastating spell as City bundled out University for 69, claimed first-innings points on day one and secured a semi-final spot.

