TOBY Fynn produced a devastating spell as City bundled out University for 69, claimed first-innings points on day one and secured a semi-final spot.
Opening-bowler Fynn finished with figures of 5-25 from 12 overs, featuring three ducks in a collapse of 3-0, during what was a virtual semi for both sides at Bernie Curran Oval on Saturday.
Fynn bowled key pair Andrew Harriott (0) and Varun Sharma (0) with successive deliveries before having Thomas Haling (0) caught behind to leave the Sea Dragons in early trouble at 5-27. He'd already collected the scalps of Simon Norvill (4) and Harry Scowen (5).
Uni were dismissed in just 32 overs, James Rushford (40) the only batsman to reach double figures, with outgoing English county player Oli Carter (53 not out) and Rory Kalnins (40 not out) guiding City past the total two down.
The visitors had a 30-run lead, sitting at 2-99 from 35 overs, when the two captains shook hands to signal the end of the match.
With the game now officially over before day two and a second-innings result out of the equation, fourth-placed City (52) can no longer be caught by fifth-placed Uni (39) in the last round.
Elsewhere on Saturday, third-placed Stockton (5-87) made major inroads against Hamwicks (106) at Passmore Oval.
Merewether posted 8-247 against competition frontrunners Wests at Harker Oval and Toronto put on 271 against second-placed Wallsend (0-7) at Ron Hill Oval.
Charlestown declared at 8-306 against Waratah-Mayfield (0-6) at Kahibah Oval and Belmont will resume at 0-6 chasing Cardiff-Boolaroo's 199 at Cahill Oval.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
