Merewether's Rose Davies described it as "tough". Dudley's Regina Jensen used the word "brutal".
Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey, the reigning 10,000-metre champion, collapsed to the ground in distress after being overtaken by Kenyan's Beatrice Chebet 50m from the finish in a dramatic conclusion to the world cross country titles women's race at Bathurst's Mount Panorama on Saturday evening.
With temperatures scorching and an electrical storm building, the world's best runners took on a challenging all-terrain course.
Chebet secured gold in 33 minutes and 48 seconds.
Ellie Pashley (35:38) was the top-placed Australian in 19th place while compatriots Leanne Pompeani (35:49), Rose Davies (35:52), Caitlin Adams (36:03) and Izzi Batt-Doyle (36:17) all finished inside the top 30.
"That was tough. 23rd at World Cross Country yesterday," Davies, 23, posted to Instagram on Sunday.
The 42-year-old mother of two and occupational therapist finished in around 40:20, two-thirds of the way through the world-class field.
"It went as well as I'd hoped for," Jensen said.
"The conditions were absolutely brutal. It was so hot on the start line. It was 35 degrees, the sun pounding down on us and the under 20s who went before us had well and truly used up all of the medical support.
"There was never a time in the whole course where you could let your mind relax or get into rhythm.
"When I crossed at the end, I was thrilled. It was incredible to be part of it and an incredible opportunity. I was literally bumping shoulders at one point with world champions and world record-holders."
Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo won the men's race in 29:17. Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi (29:26) was second and Joshua Cheptegei (29:37), also from Uganda, third.
Australians Ky Robinson (31:11) and Jack Rayner (31:30) were 23rd and 29th respectively.
Ollie Hoare, Jessica Hull, Stewart McSweyn and Abbey Caldwell claimed a historic bronze for Australia in the mixed relay behind Kenya and Ethiopia.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
