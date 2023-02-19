Punters flocked to King Edward Park for Newcastle Beer Fest on Saturday.
After being a last-minute cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic, amber ale enthusiasts couldn't wait to show their support for Australia's independent beer breweries.
Last month, organiser Luke Tilse told the Newcastle Herald the event's goal was to "celebrate Newcastle as an independent brewery town".
"I'm not against big breweries or anything like that, but this is purely a trade fair for independent beer breweries of Australia only," he said.
Beers on offer at this year's festival included: Akasha Brewing Company; Apple Truck Cider; Bentspoke Brewing Co; Beer Farm; Better Beer; Big Shed; Brick Lane; Bridge Road Brewing; Capital Brewing; Cattle Yard Brewing Co; Coastal Brewing Company; Dainton; FogHorn Brewery/Mighty Craft; Grainfed Brewing Company; Good Folk Brewing; Hawks Brewing; Hawkers Brewing; Ironbark Hill Brewhouse; Lord Nelson Brewery; Method; Modus Operandi; Moon Dog; Moore Beer; Mountain Culture; New England Brewing Co; One Drop; Philter; Reckless Brewing Co; Rocks Brewing; Rogue Scholar; Sanctus Brewing; Shout Brewing; Styx Brewing; Sydney Brewery; Wayward Brewing Co; Willie The Boatman; Yard Kings; Young Henrys and Yullis.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.