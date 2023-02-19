Maitland Show, it was one with the lot

There was something for everyone at the Maitland Show over the weekend.
While wild weather that hit the region put an early stop to proceedings on Saturday night, including the cancellation of the fireworks, that didn't stop most of the fun during the afternoon and yesterday.
Hot weather forced some of the bigger rides to pause for a period on Saturday afternoon but they were back in action shortly before 3pm.
The theme for this year's show was "celebrating our multicultural community" and organisers delivered, with an international photography salon, which attracted 4000 entries from 40 countries, among the highlights of the weekend.
Of course, that was in addition to the usual favourites - rides, displays and showbags.
There was also plenty to see in the pavilions including a pollination display, cooking, homecraft and a range of historical photos showing the aftermath of significant floods.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.