Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Maitland Show, it was one with the lot

Updated February 19 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was something for everyone at the Maitland Show over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.