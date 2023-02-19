Newcastle Herald
Qantas flight's shock landing in Newcastle as wild weather lashes Sydney

By Farid Farid, Callum Godde and Justin Chadwick
Updated February 19 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
The plane on the tarmac at Williamtown on Saturday night. Picture from Twitter

A Qantas flight from Santiago, Chile, to Sydney had to be diverted to Newcastle Airport on Saturday with passengers spending the night at the airport as thunderstorms swept the NSW capital.

