We come in piece

It's hard preserving the white T-shirt from the rigours of modern living.
Not so much how you rock it, but more in keeping it clean.
There's always collateral damage when eating food, no matter how careful you might be.
And nothing shows it up more than a white T.
Take eating purple cabbage dressed in oil and vinegar.
A lovely side order to any meal and very much in vogue for with the Mediterranean diet people.
Ideally you don't want to dress your shirt as well.
But how often does a spot make it's way off main course, and onto you, of course.
Devastating in a dress sense because there's nowhere to hide.
Black is black, and a blotch doesn't show up so much.
With the white T, it's there for all to see.
Sending a message to the world that you may have an eating problem.
As in struggling to get it in your mouth successfully.
Not that you want to be too hard on yourself.
Mistakes are part of learning, and for many, learning is a lifelong lesson.
Just like eating.
Doesn't have to be purple cabbage of course.
I just mention it because I'm on a health kick.
Tomato sauce and red wine substitute just as easily.
And don't even mention opening a jar of baby beetroots.
Sealed so hard usually it's easier to employ a hammer.
Opening jars is a white T shirts worst nightmare.
There's always the tried and tested hack of banging the lid on a benchtop edge to shift the pressure.
But then comes the pressure of exerting just the right amount of pressure to ease the seal and thus ease the pressure of being asked to open the jar, without sealing the demise of your white T.
Let's face it, based on experience, in these circumstances, it's wise to change wardrobe.
Maybe layout a tarp too.
Sometimes you get lucky.
The jar is small enough to fit your hand, and you haven't just finished say dressing you're purple cabbage salad with olive oil.
There your hands aren't too oily and grip to lid ratio is high.
Ligaments, joints and attitude are just right to give it the massive squeeze that only you are capable of.
Any luck and 'schlock' the lids off and who's suddenly feeling like man about the house.
Make that human.
