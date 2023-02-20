The hydrogen boom is coming. It is hoped that the production and use of green hydrogen will enable emission reductions across multiple sectors of the economy.
But to reach the deep emission cuts we need, significant investment and technological challenges in the use of new energy elements like hydrogen must be addressed, and soon.
Decarbonisation and the diversification of energy exports and products is not inevitable. 2030 targets on emission cuts won't be met unless we move beyond planning and start building.
The Australian government fast tracked development of hydrogen energy technology following the publication of a National Hydrogen Strategy in 2019. Renewable energy-poor countries with large populations, like Japan and South Korea, have also committed to hydrogen-led economies by 2050 and most major economies now also have a hydrogen strategy of their own.
Hydrogen energy has been a buzzword in the energy community for decades and has gone through multiple cycles of intensive research and government funding, followed by periods of disinterested scepticism. Now that momentum behind tackling climate change is building, hydrogen is again seen as an important part of the solution.
In the last two years in particular, there has been an international frenzy on hydrogen export projects, with many countries competing to produce and prepare the fuel for export as cheaply as possible.
To be competitive, we need to start with a base of massive low emission electricity production, which in most cases means a combination of wind and solar energy on a vast scale. Australia has the resources and land to generate green electricity competitively and responsibly.
There are many ways to use green electricity. Apart from using it when it is made, we can also store it in large-scale batteries, or as heat, we can power pumps to run water up hills and recover the energy later. In addition, we can make fuels like hydrogen by electrolysis of water.
Hydrogen is an important chemical and can be used in a variety of ways, including as a fuel for green steel plants, as a reactant to separate iron metal from its ore, combined with nitrogen gas to make ammonia, or combined with carbon dioxide to replace products made with petrochemicals.
Hydrogen can also be used to power cars, buses, and trucks and can be compressed, liquefied, or chemically converted and shipped overseas to places like South Korea and Japan to essentially export our sunshine around the world.
There is no reason why the Hunter can't continue in its energy export role with both new and reimagined industries.
The Hunter, which has built its port and local economy on being an energy exporter, can play a part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally using both green electricity and green hydrogen.
The location of one of NSW's Renewable Energy Zones in the Hunter Valley means that there is no reason why the region can't continue in its energy export role with both new and reimagined industries.
Challenges remain in building an industry of hydrogen supply, for which demand has not yet been established, but it is expected that in the long term that hydrogen can be both made and exported from the Hunter at scale. In the shorter term, hydrogen can be used in the Hunter to convert it into other useful green products like ammonia, methanol, or even sustainable aviation fuels.
Adding value to hydrogen using renewable electricity generated in Australia is expected to be both cost effective and energy efficient.
We are a resilient region. The closure of the BHP steel mill in the past few decades did not break us. Newcastle is earning a name for innovation, for resilience, and a strong start-up community has been quietly taking root. If anyone can do this, we can.
The Hunter Hydrogen and Energy Symposium, which began on Monday, will discuss everything from financing green projects to skilling and recruiting the workforce needed, as well as cutting-edge research into new technology pathways with the future prosperity of the Hunter as the central uniting feature.
Over 150 companies - big and small - will be represented alongside community groups, academics, and government.
It is hoped that by bringing people together, the symposium will act to galvanize the broader community into action also.
The hydrogen boom is an opportunity for the Hunter to play a part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally and establishing a thriving community built on green jobs. With the climate clock ticking, it's now or never.
