Shell contributes $560,000 towards MGA Thermal's energy storage pilot at Tomago

By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 20 2023 - 11:39am, first published 10:58am
An artist's impression of MGA Thermal's pilot project at Tomago, which Shell has contributed $560,000 towards.

Energy giant Shell has contributed $560,000 to help accelerate the completion of an energy storage pilot at the Newcastle headquarters of clean energy company MGA Thermal.

