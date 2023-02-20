Newcastle Herald
Newcastle serial Facebook, Tinder and Snapchat serial rapist Andrew Benn wins sentence reduction in Court of Criminal Appeal

By Sam Rigney
February 20 2023 - 11:30am
PREDATOR: Andrew James Benn was jailed for a maximum of 40 years in Newcastle District Court in 2018. On Monday, that sentence was reduced to 35 years after appeal.

ANDREW James Benn - the Hunter's worst serial rapist - has had five years cut from his maximum jail term after successfully appealing against the severity of his 40-year sentence.

