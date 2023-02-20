ANDREW James Benn - the Hunter's worst serial rapist - has had five years cut from his maximum jail term after successfully appealing against the severity of his 40-year sentence.
Benn, now 33, raped or sexually assaulted 14 young women and teenage girls who he met through Facebook, Tinder or Snapchat between 2012 and 2017.
He was jailed in 2018 for a maximum of 40 years, with a non-parole period of 30 years after he pleaded guilty to 33 counts, including 21 counts of rape.
Benn's lawyers had filed a notice of intention to appeal the severity of the sentence as early as 2018, intending to claim the jail term was "manifestly excessive".
But that application expired and was extended as many as eight times over the next two-and-a-half years before Benn's lawyers filed the appeal and it was heard in the Court of Criminal Appeal (CCA) in March last year.
On Monday morning, the CCA delivered its judgement, allowing the appeal and re-sentencing Benn to a maximum of 35 years in jail, with a non-parole period of 26 years and three months.
The new orders mean Benn will now be eligible for parole in a little over 20 years, April 13, 2043.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
