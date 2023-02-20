Liquorland home-brand Smithy's dry lager is being recalled after the beer was found to contain more alcohol than advertised.
The beer, brewed in Victoria, is listed at 4.3 per cent alcohol, meaning each 330 millilitre bottle would typically contain around 1 standard drink.
IN LOCAL NEWS:
The impacted bottles were sold at Liquorland, Liquorland Online, First Choice Liquor Markets, First Choice Liquor Markets Online and Coles Online in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania.
The affected batch is marked with an expiry date of January 25 2024.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Smithy's dry lager may cause illness or injury if consumer, the food safety hazard recall said.
"Any customers concerned about their health should seek medical advice," Coles liquor group said in a statement.
Customers can return single bottles, six-packs and cases of the beer for a full refund.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.