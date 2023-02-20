Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie dealt blows to new NPL campaign

By Craig Kerry
February 20 2023 - 5:30pm
Lake Macquarie celebrate a goal last season.

Lake Macquarie have lost keeper Jordan Griffiths and two regular starters from last season in further blows to their hopes of moving up the ladder this NPL men's Northern NSW season.

