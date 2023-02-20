Lake Macquarie dealt blows to new NPL campaign

Lake Macquarie have lost keeper Jordan Griffiths and two regular starters from last season in further blows to their hopes of moving up the ladder this NPL men's Northern NSW season.
New coach Steve Piggott had lured Griffiths to bolster his squad but the former South Cardiff shot-stopper has left because of family and work commitments.
"He was going good, and that's probably the biggest loss - a senior keeper with a bit of man-management skills on the field," said Piggott, who will likely rely on young glovemen Isaac Nyman and Mitch Callinan.
The Roosters, last year's wooden spooners, have also lost defender Carter Smith and midfielder Campbell Ross to Cooks Hill.
Marco Porcellini, a left-side attacker, and experienced midfielder Tim Davies are recent additions. Lakes are away to Cooks Hill in round one on March 4.
In trials, the Roosters have lost to NPL rivals Broadmeadow, Maitland and Valentine but beaten second-tier Singleton.
Coen Ungaro, Luke Callen, Tap Goora, Tom Parkes and keeper Blair Ryan were early departures from their 2022 squad.
Ex-Weston defender Brock Oakley, Scott Manning (Gold Coast), Kougha Dunkerley (North Queensland) and Charlie Buffon (Central Coast) were pre-Christmas additions.
Piggott said Buffon had been "going tremendous" in trials and had shown "plenty of speed and heart", while Nick Emanuel was doing well up front.
