Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle snowboarder Michaela Davis-Meehan driven to requalify for Freeride World Tour in 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 20 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle snowboarder Michaela Davis-Meehan. Picture by Simone De Peak

Newcastle snowboarder Michaela Davis-Meehan feels driven to requalify for next year's Freeride World Tour (FWT) after narrowly missing the 2023 finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.