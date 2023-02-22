Eldaba opens today in Lambton at the home of the former Rosa Bar.
Over the past week new chef Max Crawford has been busy putting the finishing touches on Eldaba's menu, which is described by owner Maree Ruse as "central and eastern Mediterranean". She also owns and runs the busy Cargo Espresso Bar at Redhead with her husband Murray.
"The name - Eldaba - is a reference to our little home on Elder Street and was prompted mostly by local customers who are very proud to have a small bar and restaurant they can make their own in Lambton," Maree explained.
"We thought it was important to change the name to signify the new offer and to make a defined shift from Spanish tapas into a more central and eastern Mediterranean style of share plates.
"We expect to have a regular list of smaller share plates as well as an ever-changing menu of larger plates that Max will introduce depending on what seasonal produce is available - think whole fish or an enormous pork chop for the entire table to share, paired with seasonal vegetables and handmade pastas."
British-born Max most recently worked at Launceston wine bar Havilah.
"He has worked at some very well-established and hatted restaurants with some amazing chefs and we are seeing some real skill and beauty come out of the kitchen," Maree said.
"The other night we sampled black kingfish crudo with Thai basil and cherry vinaigrette - amazing. I can't do his dishes justice with my descriptions but they are very elegant and full of flavour. The vibe is still very much what we created with Rosa - intimate and lively and the perfect setting for sharing a meal and drinks with friends."
A new cafe, Arthur's Pantry, opened at Cessnock on Monday. The menu is dedicated to brunch favourites - think brioche French toast, bircher museli and a croque monsieur (shaved ham, gruyere, parmesan, bechamel, dijon on sourdough). Owners Blake are Noah are local to the area.
"Arthur's incorporates everything so important to us. Customer service, local produce, quality ingredients and interior design," Blake, who also owns Mr O Wholefoods in Cessnock, said.
"From the small details of your coffee to the elements placed on your dish, we always want to ensure everything in-between shines and makes a memorable impression. That is why we created Arthur's. It's a place that welcomes all and that'll leave you impressed with our food, service and decor.
"We care about our customers' lives and what they have been up to."
Arthur's Pantry at 1E Cooper Street is open Monday to Friday, 6.30am to 2pm.
Unsurprisingly, two Newcastle Food Month events have already sold out, and both are at Wickham's Flotilla. One features Chris Thornton, formerly of Restaurant Mason, and the other is a Reserve Wine Bar reunion which promises to be a lot of fun.
The $25 Plate Date deals offered by participating Newcastle Food month restaurants, cafes and hotels are worth planning ahead for. Here's a taste of what's on offer throughout April (full details at newcastlefoodmonth.com.au).
Neighbours on Market St - Brunch on a Budget - breakfast bruschettas and a mimosa or cold-press juice.
San Churro Kotara - El Classico! - churros dusted in cinnamon sugar with your choice of dipping sauces, paired with two hot chocolates.
The Kent Hotel - Pub Yum Cha - choose two plates (for example plum pork belly bites with siracha mayo or chicken parmigiana bao buns) plus a house wine, beer or soft drink.
Mad Mex Kotara - Summer Bundle for 2 - two burritos or naked burrito bowls and two drinks.
Local Connections - Native Market Fish & Lychee Daiquiri.
The Burwood Inn - April Pasta And Wine - braised lamb and peas, pappardelle pasta with roasted eschalots and pecorino and paired with a Margan wine.
Three Monkeys Cafe - Modus Beer and a Cheeseburger.
Hanok Korean BBQ - Chimaek Korean Fried Chicken - with a beer or soft drink.
Beach Burrito Co - Mexican Meal Deal - three tacos with a tap beer or house-made sangria.
Kinn Thai - Pad Thai Meal Deal - with a Singha beer or soft drink.
Susuru Ramen and Gyoza - Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Ramen - with a glass of Hunter Valley wine.
The Nags Head Hotel - Tuscan Cannelloni (Vegan) or Award-Winning Steak Sandwich - with a schooner of Coopers Pale Ale or Tinkler verdelho.
The Lucky - Fancy Pants Fried Chicken - buttermilk fried chicken with creme fraiche and Avruga caviar paired with a Foghorn tap beer or glass of Boydell's verdelho.
ÂPÉ Yakitori Bar - Kushiyaki A5 Kagoshima Wagyu - with a glass of First Creek Rose.
Good Folk Brewing - Mid-Week Plate Date - Roasted Peach Oat Cream Hazy IPA and a roasted peach, goats' cheese and prosciutto pizza.
The Prince of Merewether - Kokoda Ceviche & Semillon.
The Great Northern - Nepalese Night - Mondays from 5pm.
Customs House Hotel - Customs Chowder - paired with a De luliis semillon.
48 Watt Street - Tapas & Margs.
