Buses probably beat light rail to the stadium

TO extend the light rail to the Turton Road sporting precinct seems like a lot of money for half a dozen home football games, or the occasional entertainment event, when arranging for extra buses along the proposed light rail extension would be far cheaper, more practical and less disruptive to traffic.
It's bad enough the inner-city roads are already being shared with the light rail, being brought to a halt every time the tram needs to stop to allow passengers a safe exit from the centre of the road. What happens should the tram break down, with say a brake or transmission lock up and cannot be towed? At least a bus can be towed back to the depot or side of the road.
As for an extension to John Hunter Hospital on top of the Blackbutt hill, steel wheels on steel tracks with a surface area of less than one millimetre have difficulty gaining traction on the slightest incline. Unlike heavy rail, lightweight trams have insufficient downforce pressure that's needed for traction when climbing an incline.
EVER since the changeover from analogue to digital telephones, I have been in constant conflict with my two carrier services over the inefficient, and often non-existent telephone and internet service in my area. I frequently have to change physical location to make/receive calls and often lose connection during a call.
I have made many representations to both carriers, both in writing and verbally, as well as to the Telecommunications Ombudsman. I have also made representations to my Federal MP, all to no avail. Repeatedly, I have expressed my concern that I may one day have to make an urgent call for assistance and not be able to do so. I am currently 77 years of age and consider this scenario a real possibility. Notwithstanding my concerns, I have at all times been assured by representatives of both carriers that the logistics of the telephone system are structured in such a way as to guarantee that no matter where, when or how I try to make an emergency call, I will be able to do so.
On Valentine's Day, suffering from a medical episode, I dialled 000 from the kitchen area of my home in an attempt to contact the ambulance service. I was unable to do so. A message appeared on the screen of my phone which read "not registered on the network" (or similar wording). This message has appeared frequently of late. I walked to the front verandah and made the call from there. It is fortunate that I was able to walk.
If my medical episode was of a more serious nature and I was unable to move, I shudder to think of the consequences. This episode has finally convinced me my original concerns are in fact very real and the assurances of the carrier services are hollow. I know that Stockton is not the only area with this problem and so I write in the hope that, if published, others will become aware that the assurances of the carrier services are not as promised, and perhaps further representation by more people might achieve more favourable results. I simply do not know where else to turn as I have tried on so many occasions to abide by the rules and address my concerns through the correct channels.
THE article about the explosion in our dog population since the pandemic, ("Region's gone to the dogs", Herald, 18/2), comes as no surprise. Our neighbours, on both sides, behind us and across the road, all have dogs who like to talk to each other during the day.
It's no Waratah Girls' Choir out there and I can only assume that their owners are hearing impaired. At this time I think I'll coast along without welcoming a dog into my heart and just allow all the others to enjoy the experience.
FEDERAL Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton, like his predecessor Scott Morrison, is in my opinion proving himself to be not real bright. Jenna Price reports that he refused to attend Kevin Rudd's 2008 Apology because "he thought it might open up the government to claims from Indigenous people" ("The Coalition needs serious help", Letters 17/2). He has also previously stated that his experience as a police officer (a mere nine years) coloured his judgement of Aboriginal people. But that is all behind him now; he realises it was wrong to boycott the apology and repeats that at every opportunity.
But he still wants to play games, and I believe is doing his best to sabotage the Voice referendum by publicly stating that it is doomed to failure and repeatedly attacking the government for failing to provide enough detail while being willing to consult with the very body that is still developing that detail to provide advice to the government on the preferred model.
He obviously thinks we are all fools. Yes, there are some people who will want to hear what he has to say for their own reasons - ignorance, denial, fear, racism - but the same people who voted his government out of office will decide the Voice referendum and they will not be fooled by his nonsense. He is a fool to think they might be.
THE Greens are moving to have rents frozen; good idea. Those people who are in rentals are getting hit with higher rents to cover the extra expense the landlords are paying because of the nine recent interest rate hikes, with more likely to come.
Now it's all well and good for those landlords who have heaps of money and many rental properties, but what about the Mum and Dad landlords who have a mortgage on a rental trying to secure their retirement?
Would it not be better to have a freeze on interest rates going up on mortgages? You know the banks could afford to carry this a bit, but no, the Greens would not think about doing that, it might hurt some shareholders. But it may also save some home buyers and landlords from going bust too.
BRADLEY Perrett's latest article ("Labor must fix defence policy now", Opinion 18/2) shows me that he has apparently abandoned all hope of skilful diplomacy's ability to deal sensibly, positively and respectfully with China. If the government follows his advice, I believe the result is likely to be a heightening of tension in the Pacific region, rather than a desirable lessening. It's good that a meeting between President Xi and President Biden has been proposed. Australia can hope that each will persuade the other to avoid provocative actions such as flying military aircraft over Taiwan and having the US navy patrolling the South China sea.
I FIND it interesting when people say sorry when they run into you. Even if they don't run into, you they say sorry for a near-miss. But when a phone holding zombie runs into you there are no apologies; just a grunt as they raise their phone and their absorbed watching eyes, then keep going.
A gentle reminder to those crossing the road in zombie mode watching the phones; you are crossing the road, not watching telly.
IN answer to your question Dr Tony Brown ("Maturity isn't measured in booze", Letters, 20/2): yes, this is all part of our brand new world. People are actually being held responsible for their actions and people who obey the rules are not being penalised for having a good time.
IT has been interesting to see how Australia's cricketing selections are being made. Criteria seem to have changed in our approach to our batting and bowling line-ups. I wonder whether the players with diesel Land Cruisers are being replaced with players that drive Teslas.
AN easy answer to stopping climate change is to turn your air conditioning or heater off and roll down your window or go outside. Too easy.
CLIVE Jensen (Short Takes, 21/2), because when the Voice turns to a poo fight Albo can wash his hands of it. It's what the Australian people voted for, he'll say.
DON Fraser seems concerned that the Indigenous Voice to Parliament gives them a second voice. It is however a measure that will hopefully overcome past failures that have seen unacceptable levels of disadvantage. And unlike the voices to parliament that are achieved by political donations, this will be open to public scrutiny.
IF, as Don Fraser urges "we" vote 'no' on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, it will be a white stain on our national character, and we'll be recognised worldwide as a racist country. That's not what I want, Mr Fraser. After everything that we've taken, surely a voice isn't much to give back.
I PREDICT that in 15 years' time Peter Dutton will apologise for not supporting the Voice in parliament.
MICHAEL Hinchey's critique, ("Nothing scary in treaty process", Letters, 18/2) of my "scare campaign" against the Voice might scare some people even more. If Aboriginal sovereignty has never been ceded, every non-Indigenous person in Australia is living on land that belongs to Aboriginal people. Never mind Mabo and Native Title. In the light of this, a post-treaty "pay the rent" scheme is not fanciful, but quite logical. Mr Hinchey also cites New Zealand, but in my opinion it's a poor model to imitate because flirtation with Maori sovereignty and co-governance has led to social tribalism and a separatist minority imposing its culture and political will on the majority of the population across the ditch.
