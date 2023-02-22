Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald letters to the editor, February 22, 2023

February 23 2023 - 4:30am
Buses probably beat light rail to the stadium

TO extend the light rail to the Turton Road sporting precinct seems like a lot of money for half a dozen home football games, or the occasional entertainment event, when arranging for extra buses along the proposed light rail extension would be far cheaper, more practical and less disruptive to traffic.

Local News

