They may have missed out on the World Cup, but Novocastrians are set to be treated to a Sam Kerr-led Matildas' masterclass with a firing Australia on track to wrap up the Cup of Nations in Newcastle on Wednesday night.
Australia all but secured the silverware for the four-team invitational tournament with an impressive 3-2 win over world No.7 Spain at Sydney's CommBank Stadium on Sunday night.
The result, arguably their best under coach Tony Gustavsson, was set up through a first-half attacking blitz with goals to Cortnee Vine, Clare Polkinghorne and Caitlin Foord.
It came after the Matildas easily disposed of world No.28 Czechia 4-0 at Gosford on Thursday night.
Both performances made a statement to the world while sending an ominous warning to their final Cup of Nations opponents Jamaica.
The world No.44-ranked side lost 3-0 to Spain on Thursday and 3-2 against Czech Republic on Sunday.
The Matildas, who feature Newcastle players Emily van Egmond and Clare Wheeler, are using the Cup of Nations to mirror this year's FIFA Women's World Cup group stage where Sydney will be their base camp and will not arrive in Newcastle until Tuesday night.
It will be the first time the Australian women's soccer team have played at McDonald Jones Stadium since a record Newcastle Matildas crowd of 20,495 turned out to watch them draw 1-1 with world powerhouse United States on November 30, 2021.
The number of spectators is not expected to be anywhere near that figure this time around with a spokesperson for Football Australia telling the Newcastle Herald on Monday ticket sales for Wednesday night's game were "tracking solidly" for 10,000.
Van Egmond, who is eyeing a fourth World Cup appearance in July, has been deployed off the bench midway through the second half of both Cup of Nations' matches.
The San Diego Wave midfielder has just commenced National Women's Soccer League pre-season in the United States after having a break in the off-season.
Wheeler, also a midfielder who plays for Everton in English Women's Super League, is yet to be used by Gustavsson this tournament.
Spain and Czech Republic (2.30pm) play before the Matildas (7.10pm) on Wednesday.
