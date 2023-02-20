Newcastle Herald
Sport/Football

Red-hot Matildas set to put on a show against Jamaica at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle for Cup of Nations on February 22, 2023

By Renee Valentine
February 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Sam Kerr celebrates a goal at McDonald Jones Stadium in 2020. The Matildas captain and superstar is headed back to town on Wednesday night. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

They may have missed out on the World Cup, but Novocastrians are set to be treated to a Sam Kerr-led Matildas' masterclass with a firing Australia on track to wrap up the Cup of Nations in Newcastle on Wednesday night.

