Jack Duncan is in the best form of his career - and the statistics prove it.
The Jets shot-stopper has the best save percentage in the league at 81.
He has made 60 saves, at an average of five a game, including a penalty.
Macarthur gloveman Filip Kurto is next best, averaging 4.3 saves at 76 per cent. Tom Glover is third at 72 per cent, followed by Joe Gauci (69) and Jamie Young (67).
Duncan, 29, celebrated his 100th A-League game with a clean sheet in the 1-0 triumph over the Bulls on a stormy night in Campbelltown on Saturday.
The Jets custodian was by far the busier of the two keepers, making five saves including a couple of brilliant reflex efforts.
But it is not just on the stats sheet where Duncan has made huge strides.
"He is doing really well," Jets coach Arthur Papas said. "We are pleased with his progression, the way he is asserting himself in games and making big saves when needed."
Duncan began the season as the No.2, behind Michael Weier. The demotion came after an inconsistent 2021-22.
Weier took his chance at the end of last season and was given the nod for the opening five games of this campaign.
Duncan, who kept his head down and worked hard, was recalled for round seven, a 2-1 win over the Central Coast, and has since grown in confidence.
The Jets are unbeaten in the past six games and Duncan has been integral. As well as a series of saves, Duncan has commanded the box with growing authority.
He looks a different keeper to 2021-22.
"That comes with confidence," Papas said. "He has a very strong No.2 in Michael Weier next to him. They are pushing each other and [goal keeping coach] Chris Bowling does good work with them.
"Duncs has definitely been an important player for us over the past few weeks. I feel there is a lot of stability. That could be a combination of things. It is also, maybe, who (centrebacks Carl Jenkinson and Matt Juman) is playing in front of him as well. That is a pretty experienced group of players in that triangle."
Mo Al-Taay had his best game at the base of midfield while Kosta Grozos and Angus Thurgate were also strong against the Bulls. The match took four fours to complete thanks to 95-minute and 22-minute delays for electrical storms.
Although mentally draining, Papas said they would not alter preparations ahead of the battle with Western United at home on Saturday.
"I don't think there will be much change," he said. "It was still a 95-minute match, it was just split over longer periods. We have seven days between games and the main thing is to recover well. We are looking forward to having a strong week on the track."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
