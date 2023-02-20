Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League soccer, 2023: Jets keeper Jack Duncan reaches century of A-League games in career-best form

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 20 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goalkeeper Jack Duncan marked his 100th A-League game with a clean sheet as the Jets beat the Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night. Picture by Marina Neil

Jack Duncan is in the best form of his career - and the statistics prove it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.