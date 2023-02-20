WILL Ryan hasn't completely ruled out another Olympic bid of some description, but the Coal Point sailor admits his Games days may now be over.
Fresh off his SailGP debut in Sydney on the weekend, Ryan says he doesn't have anything specific in the pipeline for Paris next year and Tokyo gold from 2021 could end up being his Olympic hurrah.
Ryan and Australian teammate Mat Belcher combined to take out the men's 470 class, which has been discontinued at the Games, after also collecting silver together in Rio in 2016.
It means the Lake Macquarie product, aged 34, continues weighing up his career options.
"It's a tricky one because an element of the body loves to compete and be at that level," Ryan told the Newcastle Herald.
"But without that class [470] being available, it's a fresh start in a way. You've got to create a new partnership with a new person. So you're stepping back before you can step forward, which is pretty tough.
"Ultimately for me, I've probably decided that it's time to look at some other avenues.
"I haven't written off the Olympics completely and I actually did a bit of sailing with Tom Burton [Games gold medallist] just a few weeks back on Lake Macquarie when I was home, which was fantastic.
"But I think I've got to ask some questions about what I need to do, getting a real job one day and growing up a little bit. Getting that balance right soon is the plan."
If an Olympic return did eventuate, Ryan said a switch to the men's 49er class would potentially be on the cards.
"Probably the 49er class. A little bit faster and a little bit bigger," he said.
"I can be a bit heavier and eat a bit more, probably one of my biggest gripes from the 470 class was always having to lose the weight."
Ryan also mentioned "coaching opportunities" down the track.
In the meantime, he flew to the US on Monday for a training block ahead of the Etchells World Championships in Miami in April.
Ryan misses the last round of SailGP, but continues next season with his new Switzerland team.
"From June onwards I jump on the boat itself and hopefully come a little more prepared to put my best foot forward," he said.
"It's a tough environment to jump into because the boats are pretty wild - huge G forces, the maneuvers, top speeds and very close racing. It's action packed."
Ryan, alongside fellow Lake Macquarie pair Nathan Outteridge and Glenn Ashby, competed for the Swiss in Sydney's SailGP round on Saturday but a powerful storm and subsequent damage saw Sunday's racing cancelled.
"It was pretty crazy and such a shame. Fantastic racing on the water, but a little unfortunate after. Half an hour either side and there's probably no issues," he said.
Ryan's younger sister Jaime, 28, has also sailed for Australia at back-to-back Olympics.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
