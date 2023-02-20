Newcastle Herald
News/Court and Crime

Twin brothers Stephen Mateer and Richard Mateer face special hearing and trial respectively in Newcastle District Court over alleged child sex abuse

By Nick Bielby
February 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A man on trial for alleged historical child sex abuse - some of which he is accused of perpetrating with his identical twin brother - repeatedly assaulted two teenage boys over several years, a court has heard.

