IT IS a case of hunting out the best price for Hunter motorists looking to save on fuel, with cost variations surpassing 40 cents a litre for E10 across the region.
On Monday Newcastle Herald and the NRMA compared prices at major petrol bowsers in the Hunter and the large variations in cost were seen across the board.
Diesel was was costing some motorists 186.1 cents per litre, while other petrol stations were charging 225.9 cents, a variation of 39.8 cents.
The trend continued with E10 prices showing a 45.2 cents variation, with the highest price recorded at multiple service stations of 209.9 cents.
There was a 43.2 cents variation in unleaded prices and a whopping 58 cents difference in prices for PULP 98 RON.
The NRMA has advised motorists to shop around to save money and to check prices before heading out to fill up the tank.
"The current [average] price for regular unleaded in Newcastle is 191.4 cents per litre with E10 selling for 191.7 cents per litre," NRMA spokeswoman Katrina Usman said on Monday.
"The price difference across Newcastle fuel stations for both E10 and regular unleaded fuels is more than 40 cents per litre.
"Customers should jump on the myNRMA app to find the best price in their area before filling up."
When the Newcastle prices were compared to Sydney, there were only a few cents difference.
Sydney motorists are paying on average 4.5 cents more a litre for E10 and 6.2 cents more for unleaded petrol.
The price difference for diesel was 3.9 cents on Monday, with Sydneysiders also forking out more than Newcastle motorists for PULP 98 RON.
Real-time fuel pricing and updates can be found on the NRMA app, but motorists can also access similar data on the government fuel check app available at https://www.fuelcheck.nsw.gov.au/app
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
