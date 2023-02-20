THE University of Newcastle has announced a $3-million NSW government grant to design and run a 12-month trial of pharmacists prescribing the contraceptive pill and antibiotics for urinary tract infections or UTIs.
Premier Dominic Perrottet and Health Minister Brad Hazzard described the Coalition's "fast-tracked pharmacy plan" as a way to "make it easier for people to access important medications and treatments", but it's been slammed by the doctors' union, the Australian Medical Association.
The NSW branch of the AMA said yesterday that the government had prioritised convenience over patient safety.
IN THE NEWS:
"The Therapeutic Goods Association has ruled that the risks of allowing pharmacists to supply oral contraceptives outweighs the benefits to women's health," AMA NSW president Michael Bonning said.
"The premier is ignoring the considered medical advice of the regulator to pad pharmacy profits at women's expense."
University of Newcastle pharmacy lecturer Sarah Dineen-Griffin said that as the trial leader she could not comment on the AMA's objection. She said the trial would provide "robust outcome data" for the government deciding on the scope and role of community pharmacy" in this area.
The university said Dr Dineen-Griffin was leading a multi-disciplinary team of 18 chief investigators who were experts in the various areas of primary care and collaborative practice needed to run the trial. Dr Dineen-Griffin said Queensland and Victoria were undertaking similar efforts.
Mr Perrottet said consultations (but not prescriptions) during the trial were free, with UTI treatment available from April and the pill from July.
"It's harder than ever to get into a GP and that's why these changes will make a real difference," Mr Perrottet said.
The AMA wants an alternative, "team-based" plan, with pharmacists employed in GP practices, saying the pill carried risks that needed medical monitoring.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald's upgraded news app here
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.